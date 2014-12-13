FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two foreign soldiers killed by Taliban attack near Afghanistan capital
#World News
December 13, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Two foreign soldiers killed by Taliban attack near Afghanistan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A Taliban bomb killed two foreign soldiers in a NATO convoy late on Friday night the U.S. Bagram Airfield base north of Kabul, adding to a spate of deadly attacks in and around the Afghan capital as international forces leave the country.

“Two International Security Assistance Force service members died as a result of an enemy forces attack in eastern Afghanistan on Dec. 12, 2014,” a coalition press release said on Saturday.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
