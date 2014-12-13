Two foreign soldiers killed by Taliban attack near Afghanistan capital

KABUL (Reuters) - A Taliban bomb killed two foreign soldiers in a NATO convoy late on Friday night the U.S. Bagram Airfield base north of Kabul, adding to a spate of deadly attacks in and around the Afghan capital as international forces leave the country.

“Two International Security Assistance Force service members died as a result of an enemy forces attack in eastern Afghanistan on Dec. 12, 2014,” a coalition press release said on Saturday.