Blast near consulate buildings in eastern Afghan city: official

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - An explosion was reported on Tuesday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad close to foreign consulate buildings including those of India, Pakistan and Iran, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

Attaullah Khugyani said there were no reports of casualties from the blast, which followed an attack on the Indian consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Sunday.

The target of the attack was not immediately clear and there was no claim of responsibility.