Exclusive: Thailand 'making preparations' for December 1 succession
BANGKOK Thailand is making preparations for Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to ascend the throne on Dec. 1, two senior military sources with knowledge of the matter said.
JALALABAD, Afghanistan A suicide bomber killed at least four people and wounded seven at a meeting of tribal elders on Monday in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan officials said, blaming Islamic State militants for the attack.
Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, the main stronghold of Islamic State in Afghanistan, said the meeting of elders had been called to settle a dispute when the bomber struck.
"Elders from Pachiragam district had gathered in Jalalabad city at a house to resolve their internal disputes and make a front against Daesh but a suicide bomber disrupted the meeting, killed and wounded several people including elders," he said, referring to Islamic State.
According to Malek Ghyas, an elder who was wounded in the attack, the bomber first opened fire and then detonated his explosives, causing many casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Councils of tribal elders are a fundamental means of managing affairs in many parts of Afghanistan where government control is weak but they have been targeted by Islamic State as it seeks to establish its own authority in eastern Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Rafiq Shirzad; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BANGKOK News that Thailand is making preparations for the crown prince to ascend to the throne on Dec. 1 is likely to allay worries that the kingdom was headed for a period of instability following the death of beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
BEIJING/MANILA China said on Monday the situation at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea "has not changed and will not change", after the Philippines said Chinese vessels that blocked the area for four years had stopped harassing its fishermen.