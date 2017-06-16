An Afghan policeman stands guard outside a mosque where a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman looks at the bloodstain of victims outside a mosque where a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Two gunmen and a suicide bomber killed at least four people and wounded eight more in an attack at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

The three suspected attackers tried to enter the Al Zahra mosque, used by Kabul's Shi'ite minority, but were blocked by police, setting off a gun battle, ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attackers then took refuge in a kitchen, where one detonated a bomb while the other two were killed by security forces, he said.

The attack came as mosques around the city were crowded for a night of religious observances as part of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Kabul's Shi'ite minority have been targeted by suicide bombings in the past. An attack on a Shi'ite mosque in November killed more than 30 people.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for that attack, as well as an attack last July that killed more than 80 people at a mostly Shi'ite demonstration.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Alison Williams)