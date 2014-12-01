FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber kills nine at funeral in northern Afghanistan
December 1, 2014 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills nine at funeral in northern Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber at a funeral in northern Afghanistan killed at least nine people and wounded more than a dozen others on Monday, a provincial official said.

Taliban insurgents have launched increasingly deadly attacks in Afghanistan this year, as foreign forces continue to withdraw after more than a decade of war.

“Seven civilians and two policemen were killed and up to 20 civilians were wounded,” said Jawid Basharat, a spokesman for the governor of Baghlan province, where the attack occurred.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, a suicide bomber killed more than 50 people, including several policemen, attending a crowded volleyball match in the eastern province of Paktika.

A spate of Taliban attacks on international aid workers’ housing in the capital, Kabul, also prompted the city’s police chief to offer his resignation on Sunday.

However, General Mohammad Zahir was back at work by Monday after his resignation was rejected, police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
