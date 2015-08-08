FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One NATO force member, two insurgents killed in Kabul attack
#World News
August 8, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

One NATO force member, two insurgents killed in Kabul attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - One member of Afghanistan’s NATO force and two insurgents were killed in an overnight battle at a base used by special forces in Kabul, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

Authorities were still gathering information about the attack on the Camp Integrity facility, which followed suicide bomb attacks in other parts of Kabul, said Colonel Brian Tribus, director of public affairs for NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

“One Resolute Support service member and two insurgent attackers were killed,” he said in a statement, which gave no further details.

Dozens of people were killed in a wave of attacks in the city that began early on Friday with a huge truck bomb.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
