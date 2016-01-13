FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast close to foreign consulates in Jalalabad in Afghanistan: witnesses
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 4:59 AM / 2 years ago

Blast close to foreign consulates in Jalalabad in Afghanistan: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion was heard in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday close to foreign consulates including those of India, Pakistan and Iran, witnesses told Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation of the cause of the blast or of any casualties or damage.

There have been several bomb blasts in Afghanistan over recent weeks at a time when efforts are underway to restart a peace process with the Taliban and ease diplomatic tension between Pakistan and India.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Robert Birsel

