Bicycle bomb in Kabul embassy district wounds one
#World News
March 25, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Bicycle bomb in Kabul embassy district wounds one

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion close to the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in the Macrorayan area of Kabul wounded one person on Friday, breaking a rare period of calm in Afghanistan’s capital.

“Explosives planted in a bicycle went off,” Kabul’s Deputy Police Chief Salem Almas said.

He said one person was wounded but could not give details of the intended target.

Suicide bombings and other attacks by Taliban insurgents routinely target Afghan government forces and NATO allies, but Kabul had recently enjoyed several weeks of relative calm.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi. Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by David Goodman and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
