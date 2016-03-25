Bicycle bomb in Kabul embassy district wounds one

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion close to the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in the Macrorayan area of Kabul wounded one person on Friday, breaking a rare period of calm in Afghanistan’s capital.

“Explosives planted in a bicycle went off,” Kabul’s Deputy Police Chief Salem Almas said.

He said one person was wounded but could not give details of the intended target.

Suicide bombings and other attacks by Taliban insurgents routinely target Afghan government forces and NATO allies, but Kabul had recently enjoyed several weeks of relative calm.