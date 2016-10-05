FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 5, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Explosion in Afghan capital, Kabul, four people wounded: police

Afghan security forces inspect the damage of a minibus that was hit by a suicide attacker in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2016.Mohammad Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion struck a bus carrying government employees during rush hour traffic in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, wounding four people, police and witnesses said.

The blast occurred just before 5 p.m. (8.30 a.m. ET) on a major road near a university and an old parliament building.

The target appeared to be a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum, said Sediq Seqqi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Among the wounded were three men and one woman, officials said.

Photographs from the scene showed a small bus with its windows shattered by the blast.

Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel

