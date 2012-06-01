Blast heard in Afghanistan's Khost

KHOST, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A blast was heard in the eastern Afghan city of Khost on Friday and smoke was rising near a NATO base, a Reuters witness and nearby residents said.

There was no immediate word on casualties. NATO said it was aware of an incident in the area but it was too early to comment. The Afghan Taliban said its fighters rammed a vehicle packed with large amounts of explosives into the base.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan since the Taliban began its yearly summer offensive in April, vowing to target Afghan government and security forces, as well as the 130,000 foreign troops in the country.

A police source said a gunbattle was raging near the base and local security forces were not able to get close to the area.