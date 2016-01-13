FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan forces kill gunmen after Pakistan consulate attack: official
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 8:28 AM / 2 years ago

Afghan forces kill gunmen after Pakistan consulate attack: official

Afghan security personnel stand next to a damaged police vehicle after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Two gunmen who barricaded themselves in a house following a suicide bomb attack on Wednesday on the Pakistan consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been killed, Afghanistan’s deputy interior minister said.

General Ayoub Salangi said in a tweet that the two attackers had been killed by Afghan security forces, who surrounded the empty government guest house where they had taken refuge after the suicide bomber detonated himself.

Reporting by Mirwai Harooni; Editing by Nick Macfie

