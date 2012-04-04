FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomber kills four American troops in Afghan north
April 4, 2012 / 2:14 PM / in 6 years

Bomber kills four American troops in Afghan north

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber detonated his explosives on Wednesday in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, killing at least 10 people including four U.S. troops who had strayed from their base to take photographs in a park, Afghan police said.

Slain soldiers lay on a blood-soaked pavement beside a blown-off leg and strewn helmets. Afghan police rushed to try and move the soldiers into vehicles.

The American soldiers were taking tourist photographs in a nearby park in Maymana, the capital of the relatively peaceful Faryab province, when they were targeted, provincial police chief General Abdul Khaliq Aqsai told Reuters.

Four civilians and two Afghan policemen were also killed in the attack, which came ahead of the traditional summer fighting months and wounded at least five more Afghans, Aqsai added.

“We warned them (Americans) not to roam around the city,” Aqsai said, adding that witnesses said the bomber walked right up to them and screamed “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) before detonating his suicide vest.

NATO’s International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said three of its service members had been killed in the north by an improvised explosive device. A spokesman declined to name the soldiers’ nationality, or where the blast took place.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman,

