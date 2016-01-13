FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber targets Pakistan consulate in Afghan city: officials
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 5:29 AM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber targets Pakistan consulate in Afghan city: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - The Pakistan consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad was sealed off on Wednesday after a suicide bomber detonated himself, killing at least two people and wounding two, the provincial governor’s spokesman said.

Attaullah Khogyani said the bomber had tried to join a queue of people seeking visas to Pakistan and blew himself up after being prevented from entering the building.

Police said other attackers may still be in the vicinity of the consulate.

Reporting by Rafiq Shirzad and Ahmad Sultan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
