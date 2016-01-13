Suicide bomber targets Pakistan consulate in Afghan city: officials

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - The Pakistan consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad was sealed off on Wednesday after a suicide bomber detonated himself, killing at least two people and wounding two, the provincial governor’s spokesman said.

Attaullah Khogyani said the bomber had tried to join a queue of people seeking visas to Pakistan and blew himself up after being prevented from entering the building.

Police said other attackers may still be in the vicinity of the consulate.