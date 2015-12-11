FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish policeman killed in Kabul attack
December 11, 2015 / 5:54 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish policeman killed in Kabul attack

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy answers a question during a news conference at Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish policeman was killed in an attack near the country’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a statement on his party’s Twitter account.

Rajoy had said earlier the policeman had been wounded in the attack and had been transferred to a nearby hospital.

The attack, which the Taliban said was targeted at a guest house attached to the embassy near a heavily protected area of the capital close to many foreign embassies and government buildings, wounded at least seven people. [ID:nL3N1404HX]

The car bomb was not directed against Spain and no other embassy staff were hurt, Rajoy said in the earlier statement to reporters.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Janet Lawrence

