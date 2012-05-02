FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan Taliban claims Kabul bomb attacks
May 2, 2012 / 2:54 AM / in 5 years

Afghan Taliban claims Kabul bomb attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in eastern Kabul on Wednesday which police said targeted a housing compound for westerners in the city.

“One of our mujahideen detonated his car in front of a military base. Other mujahideen are inside the base fighting. There are very heavy casualties for the enemy,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a phone call.

President Barack Obama left Kabul only hours before the attacks after signing a strategic agreement with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

