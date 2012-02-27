Taliban say airport attack is "revenge" for Koran burnings

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack on the Jalalabad airport in eastern Afghanistan, saying it was “revenge” for the burnings of the Koran at a NATO air base.
Police said at least three civilians were killed by the airport car bomb, which happened after a week of nationwide violent protests over the Koran burnings. At least 30 people have been killed in the violence, including four American soldiers, and hundreds wounded.
Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Ed Lane