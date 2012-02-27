FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taliban say airport attack is "revenge" for Koran burnings
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2012 / 4:24 AM / in 6 years

Taliban say airport attack is "revenge" for Koran burnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack on the Jalalabad airport in eastern Afghanistan, saying it was “revenge” for the burnings of the Koran at a NATO air base.

Police said at least three civilians were killed by the airport car bomb, which happened after a week of nationwide violent protests over the Koran burnings. At least 30 people have been killed in the violence, including four American soldiers, and hundreds wounded.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Ed Lane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.