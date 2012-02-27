Taliban say airport attack is "revenge" for Koran burnings

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack on the Jalalabad airport in eastern Afghanistan, saying it was “revenge” for the burnings of the Koran at a NATO air base.

Police said at least three civilians were killed by the airport car bomb, which happened after a week of nationwide violent protests over the Koran burnings. At least 30 people have been killed in the violence, including four American soldiers, and hundreds wounded.