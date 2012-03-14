FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycle bomb kills one person, wounds three in south Afghan city
#World News
March 14, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 6 years ago

Motorcycle bomb kills one person, wounds three in south Afghan city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A motorcycle bomb killed an Afghan intelligence official and wounded three people in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman told Reuters.

Two of the wounded were also intelligence officers, while the other person wounded in the blast was a civilian, the spokesman said. Kandahar city is the regional capital of the province where a U.S. soldier killed 16 civilians on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombing, but Kandahar province is a Taliban stronghold.

Reporting by Ismail Sameem; Editing by Ron Popeski

