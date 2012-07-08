Seven NATO soldiers killed in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - Six NATO soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, after an insurgent attack in the south killed one foreign soldier, coalition statements said.

The deaths take the number of NATO troops killed in the last two days to eight, one of the deadliest periods of violence for foreign troops in weeks.

A string of roadside bombs and clashes in the south killed at least 24 Afghan civilians and police earlier on Sunday.