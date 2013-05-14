FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 14, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

Four U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Sarwar Amini

1 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Four U.S. soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Tuesday, the coalition and officials said, a day after three Georgian soldiers were killed in nearby Helmand.

The soldiers were in a vehicle on patrol in Kandahar’s Zhari district when they were killed, provincial spokesman Jawid Ahmad Faisal said.

May has proved particularly bloody for members of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which is preparing to withdraw most combat troops by the end of next year.

U.S. President Barack Obama will announce how many combat troops the United States will leave after the withdrawal, Secretary of State John Kerry said earlier on Tuesday.

Many Afghans are eager to know the size of the post-2014 force, fearing chaos and civil war could erupt with no foreign forces in the country, but support for the costly war in ISAF countries is waning.

Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.