Air strikes pound rebel-held east Aleppo after weeks-long pause
BEIRUT Intense air strikes resumed in rebel-held districts of eastern Aleppo after a weeks-long pause on Tuesday, killing at least three people, residents and a war monitor said.
KABUL A suicide bomber on a motorbike killed at least four people and wounded several in an attack on a vehicle carrying national security officials in Kabul on Wednesday, a security official at the scene in the Afghan capital told Reuters.
An interior ministry official confirmed the attack but could not say immediately how many people had been killed or wounded.
"The suicide bomber was on a motorbike and detonated himself in the Pul Mahmood Khan area (in Kabul). The target is unclear but there were casualties," said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)
TRIPOLI An air strike targeting Islamist militants has killed at least seven people near the southwestern Libyan city of Sabha, a local official and media reports said on Tuesday.
MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte thinks he will get along with Donald Trump as the U.S. president-elect "has not meddled in human rights" issues, and he trusted Trump's judgment to deal fairly with the undocumented workers he plans to kick out.