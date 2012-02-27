FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills three at east Afghanistan airport: police
February 27, 2012 / 3:54 AM / 6 years ago

Car bomb kills three at east Afghanistan airport: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Three people were killed and five wounded when a powerful car bomb exploded at the gates of Jalalabad airport in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, police told Reuters.

The casualties appeared to be civilians, said Obaidullah Talwar, a senior police detective for eastern Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is capital.

There was no immediate indication whether the blast was linked to deadly protests and riots that have racked Afghanistan since copies of the Koran were inadvertently burned at a major NATO base last week.

Reporting by Rafiq Sherzad; Editing by Paul Tait

