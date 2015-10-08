Afghan agents shoot two would-be suicide bombers in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan security officers shot dead two would-be suicide bombers in a Kabul restaurant before they were able to launch an attack, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Deputy Interior Minister General Ayoub Salangi said two gunmen, wearing explosive vests, entered the restaurant but were immediately shot by two agents from the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency, who were on the premises.
Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams