Four soldiers in NATO-led force die in Afghanistan
#World News
May 13, 2012 / 12:12 AM / 5 years ago

Four soldiers in NATO-led force die in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four soldiers serving with the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan died on Saturday, including two killed in an insurgent attack in the south of the country, the ISAF said in a statement.

A third soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, and the fourth died from an unspecified non-battle-related injury, the statement added.

None of the soldiers killed was identified, either by name or country of origin.

Nineteen soldiers from the NATO-led force have died so far this month in Afghanistan. More than 2,990 troops from the coalition force, including some 1,959 Americans, have died in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001.

Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
