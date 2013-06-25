Taliban say they attacked Afghan presidential palace

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an early morning attack on the presidential palace and nearby government and other buildings as fighting raged in the area.

“Today at 6.30 a.m. a number of martyrs attacked the presidential palace, defense ministry and the Ariana Hotel,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a text message.

The Ariana Hotel is known to house the headquarters of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Afghanistan.