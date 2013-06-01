Three NATO soldiers, civilian killed in attacks in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - Three NATO soldiers and a civilian working with the international military coalition in Afghanistan were killed in three incidents on Saturday, officials said.

The attacks underscored the dangers faced by ISAF troops, even as they hand over much of the fighting to Afghan security forces ahead of a planned withdrawal next year.

In the east, a soldier and a civilian were killed in one incident, and a second soldier was killed in another, said a spokeswoman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).

A third soldier was killed in the southern Afghan capital of Kandahar, officials told Reuters.

One of the soldiers and the civilian were shot dead, while the other two soldiers were killed by homemade bombs.

ISAF did not release the nationalities of the dead, but the United States provides the majority of ISAF troops in the country’s south and east.