Drone strike targets Islamic State affiliated militants in Afghanistan
September 17, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Drone strike targets Islamic State affiliated militants in Afghanistan

A MQ-1B Predator Unmanned Aerial System vehicle that is part of Task Force Odin, stands inside a hangar at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jibran Ahmad

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A drone strike killed five suspected militants in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday when missiles slammed into a camp of fighters affiliated with Islamic State, Taliban and security officials said.

The strike took place in the Nazyan area of Nangarhar, near the border with Pakistan, two Pakistani security officials said.

Taliban from the same area said it was the third strike in the area this year aimed at militants affiliated with the Islamic State group.

Islamic State holds much of Syria and Iraq, where they aim to establish an Islamic caliphate.

So far, the group does not appear to have a substantial operational links to Afghanistan or Pakistan, but some of the smaller militant groups there have pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams

