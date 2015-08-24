FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DynCorp names three U.S. employees killed in Afghanistan blast
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 24, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

DynCorp names three U.S. employees killed in Afghanistan blast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. company DynCorp International on Monday named three employees who were killed by a car bomb that hit their armored car in Kabul at the weekend, saying the men all worked on a program to train the Afghan army and police.

The suicide attack outside a hospital on a busy residential street killed nine Afghan civilians and wounded more than 60. It was one of several attacks on military, civilian and foreign targets in recent weeks in the Afghan capital.

Two of the men, Richard McEvoy, 57, and Barry Sutton, 46, were from the state of Georgia, while the third, Corey Dodge, 40, was from Maine, the company said in a statement.

McEvoy, 57, was a retired U.S. Army colonel who joined the company in 2008. He managed a largely U.S.-funded program to advise and mentor Afghanistan’s police and army which the other two also worked on.

“These men were true patriots. They dedicated their lives to service and were making a difference on behalf of their country,” said Lou Von Thaer, chief executive officer of DynCorp International.

DynCorp is the biggest U.S. contractor in Afghanistan. Between 2002 and 2013, the U.S. State Department paid it $2.8 billion in contracts to train and equip police and counter-narcotics forces, according to U.S. military auditor SIGAR.

DynCorp’s parent Delta Tucker Holdings, Inc. reported a loss of $90 million in the second quarter of 2015, something it largely attributed to the drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.