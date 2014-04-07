FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 13 dead in Afghanistan in roadside bomb
April 7, 2014 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

At least 13 dead in Afghanistan in roadside bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - At least 13 civilians were killed in a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan on Monday two days after a presidential election, a local official said.

“A roadside bomb exploded underneath a civilian van, killing all 13 on board,” said Dawa Khan Minapal, a spokesman for the Kandahar governor. He said foreign troops had blocked the main road after a separate car bomb explosion earlier, prompting the van to use a dirt road where the home-made bomb was planted.

Reporting by Sarwar Amani in Kandahar and Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi in Kabul Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Angus MacSwan

