Afghanistan presidential election set for April 2014
October 31, 2012 / 6:09 AM / in 5 years

Afghanistan presidential election set for April 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during a news conference in Kabul October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan will hold its next presidential election on April 5, 2014, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

President Hamid Karzai, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, had denied speculation that security problems and the exit of foreign troops that year would delay the poll.

The credibility of the vote will be vital to the security and stability of Afghanistan after the final foreign combat troops have left by the end of 2014. Karzai’s re-election in 2009 was blighted by allegations of fraud.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Nick Macfie

