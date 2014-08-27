Afghan candidate Ghani pulls observers from election audit

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani pulled his observers from a U.N.-supervised audit of votes on Wednesday after rival candidate Abdullah Abdullah dropped out of the process, a senior member of Ghani’s team said.
“Although it seems sort of unfair ... politically it seemed more prudent,” said Daoud Sultanzoy, adding that the United Nations had asked that Ghani’s observer leave the process, in the interest of fairness.
The Independent Election Commission will continue the audit, Sultanzoy said.
