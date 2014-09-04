FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan rival presidential candidates renew pledge to form national unity government
#World News
September 4, 2014 / 4:59 PM / 3 years ago

Afghan rival presidential candidates renew pledge to form national unity government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Afghanistan rival presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah told NATO they were committed to forming a national unity government following a disputed election, an aide to Abdullah said on Thursday.

Mahmoud Saiaqal quoted the two candidates as saying in a joint statement: “We believe in an inclusive political vision, we will form a government of national unity and will honor the participation of our people in the election process.”

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani

