Kerry warns against illegal power grab in Afghanistan
July 8, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry warns against illegal power grab in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry warned Afghanistan on Tuesday that any attempt to take power illegally following a disputed presidential election run-off would cost it U.S. support.

“I have noted reports of protests in Afghanistan and of suggestions of a ‘parallel government’ with the gravest concern,” he said in a statement issued by the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

“Any action to take power by extra-legal means will cost Afghanistan the financial and security support of the United States and the international community.”

Reporting by Maria Golovnina

