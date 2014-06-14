FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voting begins in Afghanistan's presidential election run-off
#World News
June 14, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Voting begins in Afghanistan's presidential election run-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghan policemen keep watch as election commission workers move ballot boxes and election material to a polling station in Kabul June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - The final round in Afghanistan’s presidential election began at 7 a.m. (10.30 p.m. ET) on Saturday as voters headed for the polls to pick a successor to President Hamid Karzai who has been in power since the U.S.-led invasion ousted the Taliban in 2001.

The vote pits former anti-Taliban fighter Abdullah Abdullah against ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani after neither secured the 50 percent majority needed to win outright in the first round on April 5.

Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel

