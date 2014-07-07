FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges review of charges of Afghan election irregularities
July 7, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. urges review of charges of Afghan election irregularities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States called for a full examination of alleged irregularities in last month’s Afghanistan presidential election to ensure Monday’s final tally, which gave the victory to former World Bank official Ashraf Ghani, was considered fair.

“A full and thorough review of all reasonable allegations of irregularities is essential to ensure that the Afghan people have confidence in the integrity of the electoral process and that the new Afghan president is broadly accepted,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

