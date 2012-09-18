NATO says Afghan operations cutback could be "temporary"

KABUL (Reuters) - A cutback on NATO military operations alongside Afghan forces in response to a surge of insider attacks that have left more than 50 foreign troops dead is a “temporary” response to current threats, a coalition spokesman said on Tuesday.

“To be honest, we see this as a temporary and prudent response to current threat levels from the U.S. film and insider attacks,” said Colonel Tom Collins, a senior spokesman for NATO-led forces in Afghanistan.