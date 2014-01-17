IMF representative killed in Kabul, Fund says

Afghan police officers keep watch at the scene of an explosion in Kabul January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday said its resident representative in Afghanistan was one of the victims of a suicide bombing attack in Kabul that killed up to 15 people.

Wabel Abdallah, a 60-year-old Lebanese national, had been leading the IMF’s office in the Afghan capital since 2008. He was killed in the Friday attack on a popular Lebanese restaurant.

“This is tragic news, and we at the fund are all devastated,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.