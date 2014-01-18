Three U.N. workers among those killed in Kabul suicide attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Several United Nations staff were among those killed on Friday when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a popular Lebanese restaurant in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, a U.N. spokesman said.

“Three United Nations personnel, along with a number of those from other international organizations, are now confirmed dead,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

“Such targeted attacks against civilians are completely unacceptable and are in flagrant breach of international humanitarian law,” Haq said. “They must stop immediately.”