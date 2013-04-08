FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French photographer kidnapped in Afghanistan escapes: Kabul
April 8, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

French photographer kidnapped in Afghanistan escapes: Kabul

Hamid Shalizi

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A French photographer escaped captivity in Afghanistan on Monday more than three months after being taken hostage, the Interior Ministry said.

Four armed men snatched freelancer Pierre Borghi from a busy area of the capital, Kabul, in November, ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Sediqqi said Borghi had run away from his captors in Wardak province, near Kabul, and then been picked up by Afghan security forces and taken to the capital.

Kidnappings are on the rise in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan. Experts say militants are using them to raise funds after cash from al Qaeda dried up. It was not clear who was responsible for Borghi’s kidnapping.

Criminal gangs frequently carry out the initial attack then sell victims on to militant groups.

Reporting By Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie

