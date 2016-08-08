FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire celebrating cricket match rattles Afghan capital
August 8, 2016 / 3:53 PM / a year ago

Gunfire celebrating cricket match rattles Afghan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Explosions and the sound of gunfire set off alarms in the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, but officials said the noise appeared to be in celebration of a cricket match.

The sounds rattled a city on edge after regular attacks by various insurgent groups vying to undermine the Western-backed government.

Warning sirens could be heard from various embassies as loudspeakers urged employees to take shelter in safe rooms and bunkers.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Hugh Lawson

