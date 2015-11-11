FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan police fire warning shots at Kabul demonstration
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Afghan police fire warning shots at Kabul demonstration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan police on Wednesday fired into the air to drive back protesters who tried to scale the walls of a building near the president’s palace, as anger boiled over at the murder of seven members of the Hazara ethnic minority by Islamist militants.

Live television pictures from a protest march by thousands of Hazara showed members of the crowd fleeing as police fired warning shots. Pictures showed one young woman being carried away but it was not clear if she had been hit by gunfire.

Thousands of protesters marched through the Afghan capital, in one of Kabul’s biggest demonstrations in years, demanding government action after the killers dumped the partially beheaded bodies of their victims.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.