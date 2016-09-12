Gunmen attack hospital in southern Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - Two gunmen entered a hospital in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Monday, setting off a gunbattle with security forces before both were killed, officials said.

Samim Khpalwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Kandahar, said the apparent target for the attack was the deputy governor who was intending to visit the hospital, a large regional facility that provides health services to war victims, including members of the army and police.

One member of the security forces was killed along with the two attackers in the exchange of fire.

Afghanistan has seen a string of militant attacks in recent months, denting confidence in the ability of the U.S.-backed government to ensure security 15 years after the hardline Taliban were ousted.