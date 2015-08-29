FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Ukrainian hostage freed in Afghanistan
#World News
August 29, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says Ukrainian hostage freed in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Dmytro Bilyi, a Ukrainian who was being held prisoner by Afghan militants, has been freed with Russian help, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said that Bilyi had been freed “as a result of active efforts of Russian authorities in close co-operation with the Afghan side”, without giving further details.

The statement also said that Russia was ready at any time to hand him over to Ukrainian representatives in Afghanistan.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed in early August that Bilyi was being held hostage after he posted a video appeal on the internet. He had worked in Afghanistan for a construction company for ten years, Ukrainian media reported at that time.

Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
