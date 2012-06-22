FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO commander links Haqqani network to Kabul attack
June 22, 2012 / 12:34 PM / 5 years ago

NATO commander links Haqqani network to Kabul attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan said on Friday that a deadly attack on a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul bore the signature of the Taliban-linked Haqqani group which he said continued to operate from Pakistan.

Elite Afghan police backed by NATO forces ended a 12-hour siege at the popular hotel, leaving at least 20 dead after Taliban gunmen stormed the lakeside building, bursting into a party and seizing dozens of hostages.

“Afghan National Security Forces and coalition military sources acknowledge that this attack bears the signature of the Haqqani network, which continues to target and kill innocent Afghans and blatantly violate Afghan sovereignty from the safety of Pakistan,” General John Allen said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

