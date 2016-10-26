FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan authorities say they foiled plot to attack Indian consulate
October 26, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 10 months ago

Afghan authorities say they foiled plot to attack Indian consulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan authorities have arrested two men who were planning to attack the Indian consulate in the city of Jalalabad and seized bomb-making equipment, the National Directorate for Security said on Wednesday.

The arrests come at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and after an attack on a police academy in the Pakistani city of Quetta this week in which around 60 people were killed.

The consulate, in the eastern region bordering Pakistan, has been attacked before.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
