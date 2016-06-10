Indian aid worker abducted in Afghan capital

KOLKATA, India (Reuters) - An Indian woman working for an international aid group has been abducted in the Afghan capital, Kabul, her family said on Friday and her country’s foreign minister promised to do everything possible to rescue her.

Judith D‘Souza, who works for the Aga Khan Foundation, is believed to have been kidnapped on Thursday night, her sister, Agnes, told reporters in her home city of Kolkata, in eastern India.

The family learned the news in a call from Indian Embassy officials in Kabul in the early hours of the morning.

Responding, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “We will spare no effort to rescue her.”

The Aga Khan Foundation is part of the Aga Khan Development Network, which has channeled nearly $750 million into Afghanistan’s reconstruction.

It said in a statement that an unnamed staff member had been abducted but provided no further details. “Every effort is being made to secure the safe release of the staff member,” the organization said.

Afghan government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Kidnapping, by both militants and criminals, is a significant problem in Afghanistan. While the overwhelming majority of victims are Afghans, some foreigners have also been taken in recent years.