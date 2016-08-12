U.S. official confirms drone strike killed regional Islamic State leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of Islamic State's branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan on July 26, a U.S. defense official said on Friday on the condition of anonymity.
The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan had said earlier on Friday that a U.S. drone strike had killed Hafiz Saeed Khan, in what would be a blow to efforts by Middle East-based Islamic State to expand its control over territory and its jihadist brand into Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The strike took place in the Kot district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the U.S. official said.
Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart