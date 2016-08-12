U.S. official confirms drone strike killed regional Islamic State leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of Islamic State's branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan on July 26, a U.S. defense official said on Friday on the condition of anonymity.

The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan had said earlier on Friday that a U.S. drone strike had killed Hafiz Saeed Khan, in what would be a blow to efforts by Middle East-based Islamic State to expand its control over territory and its jihadist brand into Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The strike took place in the Kot district of Afghanistan's ‎Nangarhar province, the U.S. official said.