FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three rockets hit Afghan capital: police
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2012 / 3:39 AM / in 5 years

Three rockets hit Afghan capital: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A rocket landed near the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul and two others struck near the airport highway and a private television station, security officials said.

The rocket attacks were a reminder of Afghanistan’s security challenges as most NATO combat troops prepare to withdraw at the end of 2014.

Kabul Police Chief Ayoub Salangi said insurgents positioned the rockets on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. He said three civilians were wounded and one was in critical condition.

Militants have in the past launched several high-profile attacks in Kabul.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.