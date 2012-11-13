Three rockets hit Afghan capital: police

KABUL (Reuters) - A rocket landed near the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul and two others struck near the airport highway and a private television station, security officials said.

The rocket attacks were a reminder of Afghanistan’s security challenges as most NATO combat troops prepare to withdraw at the end of 2014.

Kabul Police Chief Ayoub Salangi said insurgents positioned the rockets on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. He said three civilians were wounded and one was in critical condition.

Militants have in the past launched several high-profile attacks in Kabul.