Afghanistan's Karzai to hold meeting in Qatar on Taliban peace talks
March 24, 2013 / 7:23 AM / 5 years ago

Afghanistan's Karzai to hold meeting in Qatar on Taliban peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during the opening ceremony of the third year of the Afghanistan parliament in Kabul March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan president Hamid Karzai will travel to Qatar later this month to hold meetings about the establishment of peace talks with the Taliban, the Afghan Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

The trip will involve talks with the Qataris about the creation of a Taliban political office in the country’s capital, Doha.

“President Karzai’s trip is the result of an invitation from the Qatari Emir and will involve discussions about mutual cooperation and the (Taliban) peace process”, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Janan Mosazai said at a press conference on Sunday.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
