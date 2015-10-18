FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan released
#World News
October 18, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

German aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A German aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan in August has been released safely, the German development agency GIZ said in a statement.

“We are relieved and happy that our staff member is free again,” a statement from the organization said.

No details were released regarding the kidnapping, which occurred in downtown Kabul on Aug. 17.

The kidnapping was one of a series of attacks on foreign targets in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of international troops from most combat operations last year.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
