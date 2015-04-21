FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan forces free 19 kidnapped de-miners: ministry
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 21, 2015 / 4:24 PM / 2 years ago

Afghan forces free 19 kidnapped de-miners: ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan security forces on Tuesday freed 19 mine clearance workers kidnapped in the east of the country, authorities said.

The country’s National Security Directorate said in a statement the Afghans, working for a U.S.-funded clearance program in Paktia province, had been seized by the Haqqani network, a Taliban-allied militant group.

It gave no details of the rescue operation. A separate statement by the Ministry of Interior said the de-miners were freed by Afghan forces following mediation by local elders.

The abducted 19 were employees of Sterling Demining Afghanistan, which holds mine-clearing contracts throughout the country. Officials said earlier they had been kidnapped on Sunday.

In addition to the increasingly deadly Taliban insurgency, kidnappings have become more common in Afghanistan, making many people afraid to travel on highways.

On Saturday, gunmen who had kidnapped four ethnic Hazara men in the southern province of Ghazni beheaded their captives.

The Hazara men had been kidnapped on Tuesday last week while traveling to buy livestock. Another 31 Hazaras kidnapped from two buses in February are still missing.

Reporting by Kay Johnson; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.